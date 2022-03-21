Analyzing Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) and Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR)

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) and Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Butterfly Network and Hyperfine’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Butterfly Network $62.56 million 16.83 -$32.41 million ($0.18) -30.16 Hyperfine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hyperfine has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Butterfly Network.

Profitability

This table compares Butterfly Network and Hyperfine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Butterfly Network -51.80% -25.48% -18.67% Hyperfine N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Butterfly Network has a beta of 2.54, meaning that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyperfine has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Butterfly Network and Hyperfine, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Butterfly Network 0 1 1 0 2.50 Hyperfine 0 0 0 0 N/A

Butterfly Network presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 148.62%. Given Butterfly Network’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Butterfly Network is more favorable than Hyperfine.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.8% of Butterfly Network shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.9% of Hyperfine shares are held by institutional investors. 42.1% of Butterfly Network shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Butterfly Network beats Hyperfine on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Butterfly Network (Get Rating)

Butterfly Network, Inc., a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet. The company serves healthcare practitioners. Butterfly Network, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Guilford, Connecticut.

About Hyperfine (Get Rating)

Hyperfine Inc. is a groundbreaking medical device company which created Swoop(R), first FDA-cleared portable MRI system(TM). Hyperfine Inc., formerly known as HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp., is based in GUILFORD, Conn.

