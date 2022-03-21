Segantii Capital Management Ltd Acquires New Shares in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,180 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after buying an additional 1,504,734 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 368.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,650,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,211 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 104.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,569,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,787,000 after buying an additional 802,174 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 570.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 692,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,031,000 after buying an additional 589,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth about $5,836,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $19.79 on Monday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $17.04 and a 52-week high of $22.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $316.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.57 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 43.75%.

In other news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $101,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $143,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

