Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) to Post $0.40 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.43. Höegh LNG Partners posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.07). Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HMLP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $617,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 344.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,453 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 45,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMLP stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.57. The firm has a market cap of $152.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.49. Höegh LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 2.99%.

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

