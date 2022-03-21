$0.11 EPS Expected for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Certara’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.12. Certara posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Certara will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Certara.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $75.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.26 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CERT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In related news, Director Mason P. Slaine sold 125,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $2,521,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 503,889 shares of company stock worth $12,595,711. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Certara by 48.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Certara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Certara by 127.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 80,750.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the third quarter worth $47,000. 49.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CERT opened at $21.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Certara has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $45.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.17.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

