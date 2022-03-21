Zacks: Analysts Expect Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) to Post $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Smith & Wesson Brands’ earnings. Smith & Wesson Brands posted earnings per share of $1.71 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 60.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands will report full year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.09. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Smith & Wesson Brands.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.14). Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 82.03% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $177.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SWBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen cut Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of SWBI stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $765.50 million, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.33. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $39.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is presently 6.44%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,748,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,720,000 after buying an additional 34,917 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

