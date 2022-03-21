Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in MSCI were worth $16,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $883,142,000 after purchasing an additional 54,907 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 0.8% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,635,000 after purchasing an additional 10,921 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in MSCI by 6.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 804,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,247,000 after purchasing an additional 51,564 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 3.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 802,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,349,000 after purchasing an additional 29,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in MSCI by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 784,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,247,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $639.67.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $520.34 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $515.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $588.02. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $406.73 and a 1-year high of $679.85. The firm has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.81 and a beta of 1.01.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.01). MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. The firm had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.82%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

