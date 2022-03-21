Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,185 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VPV. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 372,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 167,012 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 378,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after buying an additional 72,880 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $696,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 97,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 47,008 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 28,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VPV opened at $11.83 on Monday. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

