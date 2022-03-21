BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $670,000 Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 90.0% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000.

MDY stock opened at $492.58 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $452.36 and a 12 month high of $533.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $482.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $497.34.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

