BLB&B Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 183.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 7,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $308,822.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,342,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,674 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,521. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $68.03 on Monday. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.53 and a 12-month high of $69.76. The company has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.27.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 116.81%.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

