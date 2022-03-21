Concord Wealth Partners Grows Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 759.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in General Electric were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in General Electric by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after buying an additional 2,238,808 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,648,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.60.

General Electric stock opened at $95.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $105.08 billion, a PE ratio of -15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.20. General Electric has a twelve month low of $85.29 and a twelve month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.14%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

