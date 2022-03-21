Insider Buying: Pioneer Credit Limited (ASX:PNC) Insider Acquires A$10,780.00 in Stock

Pioneer Credit Limited (ASX:PNC – Get Rating) insider Keith John bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.54 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,780.00 ($7,755.40).
Keith John also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 20th, Keith John 1,099,867 shares of Pioneer Credit stock.
- On Friday, December 24th, Keith John 500 shares of Pioneer Credit stock.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 625.98.
Pioneer Credit Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Australia. It acquires and services unsecured retail debt portfolios. Pioneer Credit Limited was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.
Featured Articles
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.