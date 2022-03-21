Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD) Director Acquires C$17,200.00 in Stock

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD – Get Rating) Director Simon Jonathan Hitzig bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 212,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,823,974.

Simon Jonathan Hitzig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Simon Jonathan Hitzig bought 100 shares of Accord Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$886.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Simon Jonathan Hitzig bought 1,700 shares of Accord Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,747.50.

On Friday, December 31st, Simon Jonathan Hitzig bought 1,000 shares of Accord Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,370.00.

Shares of ACD stock opened at C$8.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.94. Accord Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of C$6.23 and a twelve month high of C$9.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$74.46 million and a P/E ratio of 7.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Accord Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Accord Financial’s payout ratio is 17.32%.

Accord Financial Company Profile

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services.

