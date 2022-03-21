EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EGP. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 21.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 30.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 744.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

EGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.44.

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $196.30 on Monday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.15 and a 1 year high of $229.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.33.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.96. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 38.48%. The firm had revenue of $107.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.11%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

