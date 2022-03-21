Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $499,000 Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,310 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth about $139,067,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth about $93,642,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Splunk by 4,345.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 656,787 shares of the software company’s stock worth $90,683,000 after purchasing an additional 642,011 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Splunk by 9.2% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,500,661 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,085,421,000 after purchasing an additional 633,510 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Splunk by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,776,968 shares of the software company’s stock worth $205,631,000 after purchasing an additional 515,250 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Splunk from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.83.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $128.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.45 and a 1-year high of $176.66.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 104.67% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 389 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $48,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $178,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,012 shares of company stock valued at $356,253. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries.

