Baystate Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.85.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $97.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.63 and a fifty-two week high of $104.34. The company has a market capitalization of $145.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.