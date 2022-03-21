Baystate Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 210.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IUSG opened at $103.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.54 and its 200-day moving average is $107.78. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $87.54 and a 12 month high of $117.49.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.