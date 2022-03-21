Baystate Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 28.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,816,000 after purchasing an additional 41,350 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,003,000 after purchasing an additional 33,648 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 373,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,150,000 after purchasing an additional 45,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systelligence LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 302,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,329,000 after purchasing an additional 39,739 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $58.17 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.99. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.75 and a fifty-two week high of $60.29.

