50,000 Shares in Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) Purchased by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Horizon Acquisition Co. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,900,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 33.5% during the third quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 125,405 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 241.9% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 266,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 188,765 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,182,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HZON opened at $9.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.83. Horizon Acquisition Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $10.83.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

