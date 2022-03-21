Segantii Capital Management Ltd Makes New $530,000 Investment in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned 0.09% of The India Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of The India Fund by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 17,689 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of The India Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The India Fund by 25.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,767,000 after purchasing an additional 241,493 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in The India Fund by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 71,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 10,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in The India Fund by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 13,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFN stock opened at $20.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.14. The India Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $18.34 and a one year high of $23.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

The India Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

