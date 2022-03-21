Segantii Capital Management Ltd Invests $933,000 in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,525,000 after buying an additional 59,924 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 175,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock opened at $48.97 on Monday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12 month low of $43.86 and a 12 month high of $53.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.46.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

