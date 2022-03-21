Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 1,841 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veritable L.P. raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.4% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

In related news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

Shares of FBHS opened at $86.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.64. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.34 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.65.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security (Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.