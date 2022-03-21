Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 46,740 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 70.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,740 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Yum China were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Yum China by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,272,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,925 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Yum China by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,839,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,449,000 after acquiring an additional 829,687 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Yum China by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,113,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,337,000 after acquiring an additional 52,475 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Yum China by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,529,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,403,000 after acquiring an additional 428,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Yum China by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,207,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,471,000 after acquiring an additional 588,949 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet cut Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.18.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $44.45 on Monday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.67 and a 200 day moving average of $52.29.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.96%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

