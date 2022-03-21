Reviewing iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) and Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX)

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) and Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares iClick Interactive Asia Group and Avant Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iClick Interactive Asia Group -2.05% -2.80% -1.64% Avant Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for iClick Interactive Asia Group and Avant Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iClick Interactive Asia Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Avant Diagnostics 0 1 9 0 2.90

iClick Interactive Asia Group currently has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 913.07%. Avant Diagnostics has a consensus target price of $18.70, indicating a potential upside of 121.30%. Given iClick Interactive Asia Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe iClick Interactive Asia Group is more favorable than Avant Diagnostics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.1% of iClick Interactive Asia Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iClick Interactive Asia Group and Avant Diagnostics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iClick Interactive Asia Group $254.74 million 0.57 -$12.62 million ($0.07) -21.85 Avant Diagnostics $185.93 million 8.95 -$101.25 million N/A N/A

iClick Interactive Asia Group has higher revenue and earnings than Avant Diagnostics.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group (Get Rating)

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices. The company was founded by Wing Hong Hsieh, Ricky Ng, and Jian Tang on February 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Avant Diagnostics (Get Rating)

Avant Diagnostics, Inc., a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

