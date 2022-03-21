SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Ally Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 470.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 741,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,007,000 after acquiring an additional 611,000 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,316,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,286,000 after buying an additional 283,587 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 396.1% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 193,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,167,000 after buying an additional 154,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $12,152,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $126.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.96. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $110.24 and a 52 week high of $128.04.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.