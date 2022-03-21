Critical Analysis: Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) versus Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Rating) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Grupo Financiero Banorte and Toronto-Dominion Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Financiero Banorte 0 0 2 0 3.00 Toronto-Dominion Bank 1 5 3 0 2.22

Grupo Financiero Banorte currently has a consensus price target of $146.00, indicating a potential upside of 267.20%. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus price target of $103.47, indicating a potential upside of 27.86%. Given Grupo Financiero Banorte’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Grupo Financiero Banorte is more favorable than Toronto-Dominion Bank.

Volatility & Risk

Grupo Financiero Banorte has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grupo Financiero Banorte and Toronto-Dominion Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Financiero Banorte N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Toronto-Dominion Bank $38.29 billion 3.84 $11.37 billion $6.36 12.72

Toronto-Dominion Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Financiero Banorte.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Financiero Banorte and Toronto-Dominion Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Financiero Banorte N/A N/A N/A Toronto-Dominion Bank 30.57% 16.18% 0.88%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Grupo Financiero Banorte shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of Toronto-Dominion Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Grupo Financiero Banorte pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Toronto-Dominion Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Toronto-Dominion Bank pays out 44.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Toronto-Dominion Bank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Toronto-Dominion Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Toronto-Dominion Bank beats Grupo Financiero Banorte on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte (Get Rating)

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers time and demand deposits; car, payroll, consumer, and corporate loans; mortgages; and debit and credit cards. It also provides medical, personal accident, and life insurance products; and retirement fund management services. The company operates through a network of approximately 1,193 branches, 9,387 ATMs, and 159,780 point of sale terminals. Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1899 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases. It also provides credit cards and payments; real estate secured lending, auto finance, and consumer lending services; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients through direct investing, advice-based, and asset management businesses; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products. The company also provides capital markets, and corporate and investment banking products and services, including underwriting and distribution of new debt and equity issues; advice on strategic acquisitions and divestitures; and trading, funding, and investment services to corporations, governments, and institutions. It offers its products and services under the TD Bank and America's Most Convenient Bank brand names. The company operates through a network of 1,061 branches and 3,381 automated teller machines (ATMs) in Canada, and 1,148 stores and 2,701 ATMs in the United States, as well as offers telephone, digital, and mobile banking services. It has a strategic alliance with Canada Post Corporation. The Toronto-Dominion Bank was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

