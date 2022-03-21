Asset Dedication LLC Makes New $28,000 Investment in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2,723.1% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 165.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAE opened at $26.40 on Monday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $23.92 and a 52-week high of $30.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.87 and its 200-day moving average is $27.32.

