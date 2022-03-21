Asset Dedication LLC Buys Shares of 1,709 Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO)

Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $32.33 on Monday. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $36.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.01.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Phillips Edison & Company Inc had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 2.84%. Equities analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%.

About Phillips Edison & Company Inc (Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

