-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). OraSure Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 340%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on OSUR shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.13.

Shares of OraSure Technologies stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. OraSure Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $13.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.75 and a beta of -0.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 203.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

