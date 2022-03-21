Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Cut to $175.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WSM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Loop Capital upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Williams-Sonoma from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $180.70.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $164.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $127.85 and a one year high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 75.31% and a net margin of 13.66%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 15.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.18%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

