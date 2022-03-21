Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Susquehanna from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their target price on Semtech from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Semtech presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.27.

SMTC opened at $70.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.49. Semtech has a 1 year low of $57.97 and a 1 year high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.55.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.34 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Semtech will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total value of $261,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,146 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Semtech by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Semtech by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

