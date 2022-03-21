Asset Dedication LLC Buys New Stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,640,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,147 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,155,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,916,000 after purchasing an additional 343,047 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,643,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,152,000 after purchasing an additional 390,615 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,735,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,657,000 after purchasing an additional 476,200 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 639.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,177,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $25.37 on Monday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $27.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.76, a PEG ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.43.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 3.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IRT. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

