Brokerages Anticipate Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) will post $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arco Platform’s earnings. Arco Platform posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 113.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Arco Platform will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.18 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arco Platform.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARCE. Zacks Investment Research raised Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Arco Platform in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Shares of ARCE opened at $18.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Arco Platform has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $34.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average is $20.09.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Arco Platform by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Arco Platform by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Arco Platform in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Arco Platform by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 40,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Arco Platform by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 69,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter.

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

