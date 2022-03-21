Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 259 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton trimmed its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 135,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,247,000 after buying an additional 38,342 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 111,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,724,000 after buying an additional 14,752 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 298.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 281,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,625,000 after buying an additional 210,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

PRU stock opened at $115.23 on Monday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.84 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.53.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.73%.

In related news, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,262 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total value of $147,325.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $237,110.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,876 shares of company stock valued at $26,252,840 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRU. Wolfe Research began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

