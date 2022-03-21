Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 4,513 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,122 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,513 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $17,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,654,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,422,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,854 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $669,965,000 after purchasing an additional 619,188 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,733,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $647,382,000 after purchasing an additional 32,334 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,574,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $490,553,000 after purchasing an additional 136,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 18.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,230,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $443,246,000 after purchasing an additional 509,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on TEL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.13.

NYSE TEL opened at $133.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $123.31 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 27.14%.

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TE Connectivity (Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.