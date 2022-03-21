Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.
MG has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded Mistras Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mistras Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
NYSE MG opened at $7.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $207.12 million, a PE ratio of 53.93 and a beta of 1.96. Mistras Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $12.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Mistras Group by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Mistras Group in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mistras Group in the third quarter worth $123,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Mistras Group by 552.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 12,831 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Mistras Group by 58.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares during the period. 50.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mistras Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.
