Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

MG has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded Mistras Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mistras Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

NYSE MG opened at $7.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $207.12 million, a PE ratio of 53.93 and a beta of 1.96. Mistras Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $12.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Mistras Group ( NYSE:MG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $171.16 million for the quarter. Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 3.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mistras Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Mistras Group by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Mistras Group in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mistras Group in the third quarter worth $123,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Mistras Group by 552.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 12,831 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Mistras Group by 58.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares during the period. 50.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

