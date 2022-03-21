Super Retail Group Limited (ASX:SUL) Insider Buys A$25,176.00 in Stock

Super Retail Group Limited (ASX:SUL – Get Rating) insider Sally Chaplain acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$10.49 ($7.55) per share, with a total value of A$25,176.00 ($18,112.23).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.41.

Super Retail Group Limited operates as a retailer of auto, sports, and outdoor leisure in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers automotive parts and accessories, handyman items, and tools and equipment to marine and motorbike products, including batteries, car care products, exterior accessories, hand and power tools, in-car navigation systems, in-car stereo equipment, lighting and electrical products, oils, filters and additives, outdoor equipment and accessories, seat covers and interior accessories, spare parts, paints and panels, and performance products.

