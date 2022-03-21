TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham Sells 415 Shares

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total value of $37,013.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

H Raymond Bingham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 3rd, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total transaction of $36,428.70.

On Wednesday, February 16th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.34, for a total transaction of $34,171.10.

On Thursday, February 3rd, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $35,706.60.

On Wednesday, January 19th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $35,100.70.

On Wednesday, January 5th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $39,620.05.

NYSE:TNET opened at $92.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.43 and a 12-month high of $109.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.27.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.59. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TNET. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth $47,330,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 121,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,576,000 after buying an additional 38,867 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in TriNet Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,396,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in TriNet Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

