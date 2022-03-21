Concord Wealth Partners Buys 389 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 720.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $195.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.54. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $176.31 and a 1 year high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.