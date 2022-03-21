Concord Wealth Partners Has $94,000 Stock Holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) by 296.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 1,257.7% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,325,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,882 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 99.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 455,897 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,826,000 after acquiring an additional 227,357 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 88.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,853,000 after acquiring an additional 135,460 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 40.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 376,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,768,000 after acquiring an additional 107,690 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 95.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 146,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 71,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James C. Clemmer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.84 per share, with a total value of $228,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

AngioDynamics stock opened at $23.90 on Monday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.90 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 12.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

