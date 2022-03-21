Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Bought by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,626,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,572,000 after acquiring an additional 615,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,081.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 628,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,525,000 after acquiring an additional 575,453 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 253.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,822,000 after acquiring an additional 546,608 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,235,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,369,000 after acquiring an additional 430,131 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,550,000 after acquiring an additional 369,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $1,512,664.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $85.62 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.85 and a 200-day moving average of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.64. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $93.72.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

WH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

