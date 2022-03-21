Sciencast Management LP Sells 5,865 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Sciencast Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,865 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Natural Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $41.55 on Monday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.61 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 2,838 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

