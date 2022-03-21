-$0.67 EPS Expected for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGXGet Rating) to announce ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Protagonist Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.41) to ($2.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.85) to ($2.88). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGXGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.01. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.29% and a negative net margin of 458.94%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PTGX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Protagonist Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 279.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,387,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,100 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,901,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,139,000 after purchasing an additional 147,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,232,000 after purchasing an additional 82,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,571,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,948,000 after acquiring an additional 557,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,400,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $27.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 2.31. Protagonist Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $50.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Earnings History and Estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX)

