Concord Wealth Partners Increases Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 328.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,256,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,733,462,000 after acquiring an additional 119,239 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,155,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,032,000 after buying an additional 56,368 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,132,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $777,204,000 after buying an additional 183,464 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,461,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,144,000 after buying an additional 852,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,650,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,894,000 after buying an additional 1,237,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.02, for a total value of $1,140,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $7,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,907,476 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.62.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $158.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a PE ratio of 63.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $192.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $773.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.36 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 23.29%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

