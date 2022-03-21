Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $15.93 Million Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,879 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Centene were worth $15,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Centene by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in Centene by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Centene by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Centene by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $221,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $310,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,581 shares of company stock valued at $765,173 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNC. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.61.

CNC stock opened at $87.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $59.33 and a 52-week high of $88.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.10.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.52 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.