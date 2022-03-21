Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $15.93 Million Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2022

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNCGet Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,879 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Centene were worth $15,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Centene by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in Centene by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Centene by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Centene by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $221,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $310,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,581 shares of company stock valued at $765,173 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNC. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.61.

CNC stock opened at $87.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $59.33 and a 52-week high of $88.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.10.

Centene (NYSE:CNCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.52 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Centene (NYSE:CNC)

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.