TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Director E.H. Dewhurst Sells 3,000 Shares

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) Director E.H. Dewhurst sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:TSC opened at $32.03 on Monday. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $34.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 2.02.
TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. TriState Capital had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of TriState Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TriState Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.
About TriState Capital (Get Rating)
TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses on commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.
