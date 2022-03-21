TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Director E.H. Dewhurst Sells 3,000 Shares

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) Director E.H. Dewhurst sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSC opened at $32.03 on Monday. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $34.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 2.02.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. TriState Capital had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TriState Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $6,291,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new position in TriState Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $545,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in TriState Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,625,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in TriState Capital by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 30,160 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in TriState Capital by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of TriState Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TriState Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses on commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

