Insider Buying: Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) CEO Buys $226,500.00 in Stock

Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) CEO Martin F. Roper acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $226,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of COCO opened at $8.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.61. Vita Coco Company Inc has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $18.61.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vita Coco Company Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COCO shares. Bank of America lowered Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Vita Coco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Vita Coco from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COCO. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

About Vita Coco (Get Rating)

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.