$163.47 Million in Sales Expected for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $163.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $444.90 million. Arcus Biosciences posted sales of $9.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,628%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full-year sales of $271.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $635.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $94.00 million, with estimates ranging from $84.00 million to $108.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $4.80. Arcus Biosciences had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 13.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RCUS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.43.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 9,617 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $304,089.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 53.6% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,122,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,617,000 after buying an additional 1,787,112 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,202,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,558,000 after purchasing an additional 164,232 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,229,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,624,000 after purchasing an additional 432,000 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,706,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,059,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,648,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,735,000 after purchasing an additional 147,762 shares during the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $35.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 83.61 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.68 and its 200-day moving average is $36.17. Arcus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $49.10.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

