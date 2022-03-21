Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) SVP Sells $60,086.00 in Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) SVP Hans Sauter sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $60,086.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hans Sauter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Hans Sauter sold 397 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $10,405.37.

Shares of FDP stock opened at $26.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $36.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDP. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,908,000 after acquiring an additional 275,105 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,472,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,399,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,982,000 after purchasing an additional 177,779 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 329.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after buying an additional 133,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,012,000 after buying an additional 119,779 shares during the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

