Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Shares Bought by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Entergy were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Entergy by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Entergy by 24,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ETR opened at $109.45 on Monday. Entergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $96.16 and a 52 week high of $115.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.07. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.62.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.92%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ETR. Vertical Research lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.33.

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total value of $79,065.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,087,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,785 shares of company stock worth $2,927,944. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

