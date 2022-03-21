Trust Co. of Oklahoma Acquires Shares of 3,495 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,052 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 513,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

PFE opened at $54.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.82. The stock has a market cap of $306.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

